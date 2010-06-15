FCC Broadcast Engineering Forum meeting to focus on fundamental changes to DTV transmission

Does transforming broadcast transmission architecture into something akin to cell phone transmission have a place in solving the spectrum reallocation issue for broadband use?

How about repacking the spectrum or taking advantage of advancements in compression technology?

Those are among the topics on the agenda for the Broadcast Engineering Forum June 25 at the FCC headquarters in Washington, D.C. As part of its National Broadband Plan, the commission said it would evaluate reallocation of TV spectrum and possibly engage in rulemaking on a variety of fronts, including service areas, distance separations, channel sharing and other mechanisms to achieve its spectrum reallocation goals.

According to an FCC notice announcing the forum, the commission has invited several “broadcast industry engineers and technical experts in related fields” to participate in four working sessions to address the technical challenges.

The June 25 forum will begin at 3 p.m. EDT and can be viewed live online. The meeting will cover: