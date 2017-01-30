FCC Boosts Auction Bid Increment to 10%

WASHINGTON—Incentive auction organizers will boost the amount bid prices will increase between rounds starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Federal Communications Commission auction team said opening bid prices will be increased incrementally by 10 percent between rounds versus the 5 percent increase in effect up to now.



“This 10 percent increment will be reflected in the next round clock prices announced after the last round of bidding on Tuesday,” the commission team said on the spectrum auction dashboard.



The last 10 rounds of this, the fourth and final stage of the forward auction where wireless providers bid on TV spectrum, have raised on average a little under $21 million per round. Round No. 17 was still underway as of Monday afternoon.



Proceeds by Round:

Round 1: $17.7 billion



R2 Raised $508,164,087

R2 Total: $18,208,164,087



R3 Raised: $91,318,500

R3 Total: $18,299,482,587



R4 Raised: $55,399,540

R4 Total: $18,354,882,127



R5 Raised: $58,949,560

R5 Total: $18,413,831,687



R6 Raised: $26,192,300

R6 Total: $18,440,023,987



R7 Raised: $21,500,000

R7 Total: $18,461,523,987



R8 Raised: $22,114,400

R8 Total: $18,483,638,387



R9 Raised: $21,415,000

R9 Total: $18,505,053,387



R10 Raised: $17,459,400

R10 Total: $18,522,512,787



R11 Raised: $23,013,000

R11 Total: $18,545,525,787



R12 Raised: $19,763,600

R12 Total: $18,565,289,387



R13 Raised: $18,588,000

R13 Total: $18,583,877,387



R14 Raised: $23,408,000

R14 Total: $18,607,285,387



R15 Raised: $20,336,000

R15 Total: $18,627,621,387



R16 Raised: $21,688,000

R16 Total: $18,649,309,387