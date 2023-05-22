FCC Approves Viasat's Proposed Acquisition of Inmarsat
The EU has yet to rule on the deal
CARLSBAD, Calif. and LONDON—The Federal Communications Commission has approved Viasat’s proposed acquisition of Inmarsat, the two companies are reporting.
The FCC's decision leaves the European Commission's (EC) competition review as the key ongoing regulatory review of the deal.
The $7.3 billion acquisition was announced in November of 2021.
Subject to required regulatory approvals, clearances and other customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close later this month.
