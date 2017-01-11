FCC Approves Nextstar-Media General Merger

WASHINGTON—The Nextstar-Media General merger has been officially approved by the FCC's Mediau Bureau, according to a order published on the FCC website on Wednesday. Citing the proposed spin-offs to make the merger comply with local and national ownership rules, the FCC concluded that the merger is OK, and it would waive a prohibition on completing the deal that prevented a decision to be made while the spectrum auction was going on.

Read the full story on TVT's sister publication B&C.