FCC Announces Unlcensed Spectrum Workshop Agenda

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission previously announced that it would host a workshop on Friday, Nov. 8, 2013, to discuss unlicensed spectrum issues related to the broadcast television spectrum incentive auction proceeding. The workshop, which will include two panels, will take place from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the commission’s headquarters in Washington, D.C.



Panel 1 will address the benefits and uses of unlicensed spectrum, including:

· Types and performance of current and future white spaces databases, equipment and deployments, and related economic benefits;

· Opportunities for small businesses, women- and minority-owned businesses, and rural areas to benefit from deployment of unlicensed devices;

· Examples of the uses and beneficiaries of unlicensed technologies, including white spaces technologies;

· Integration, technological characteristics and use differences among white space devices and other unlicensed devices;

· Trade-offs of deploying unlicensed devices in the TV bands versus other spectrum bands;

· International development of white spaces technologies; and

· Policy options to promote future unlicensed innovation



Panel 2 will address technical aspects of unlicensed operations in the 600 MHz band, including:

· Technical characteristics and potential uses of 600 MHz guard band spectrum for unlicensed devices and how it compares to TV white spaces;

· Amount of spectrum necessary to enable unlicensed technologies in the repacked TV bands, including implications of channel bonding, and impact of consistent, nationwide availability;

· Technical considerations related to coexistence of multiple services in the 600 MHz band;

· Technical and operational considerations related to enabling wireless microphones to successfully operate; and

· Implications of incumbent services in Ch. 37 on design and deployment of wireless broadband systems in the 600 MHz band



The tentative agenda is outlined below:

Opening Remarks

Julius Knapp, Chief, Office of Engineering and Technology



Panel 1

Andrew Afflerbach, Garrett County, MD

Elizabeth Bowles, WISPA

Jim Carlson, Carlson Wireless

Harold Feld, Public Knowledge

Paul Garnett, Microsoft

Joanne Hovis, Gigabit Libraries

Nicol Turner-Lee, MMTC

Robert Rucker, United Negro College Fund and AirU

Peter Stanforth, Spectrum Bridge



Panel 2

Mike Bergman, Consumer Electronics Association

Mark Brunner, Shure Incorporated

Michael Calabrese, New America Foundation and PISC

Andrew Clegg, National Science Foundation

Thomas Dombrowsky, Wiley Rein LLP/CTIA

Mark Gibson, American Society for Healthcare Engineering

Alan Norman, Google

Robert Seidel, CBS

Haiyun Tang, Adaptrum



This forum is open to the public. All attendees are advised to arrive approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the workshop to allow time to go through our security process. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by submitting their name and company affiliation via email to Cecilia Sulhoff (cecilia.sulhoff-at-fcc.gov) in order to expedite the check-in process the day of the event. Please use “LEARN Workshop” as the subject line in your email. The forum will be webcast at http://www.fcc.gov/live.

