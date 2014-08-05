FCC and DOL to Conduct Tower Safety Workshop

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission and the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration have announced the date and location of a workshop to explore issues surrounding tower climber safety, injury prevention, and fatalities involving work on communications towers. In 2013, there were 13 communications tower-related fatalities —more than the previous two years combined.



The fatality rate for tower climbing work is more than 10 times greater than that of the construction industry. In2014, nine fatalities involving tower work have occurred to date.



The joint workshop will include panel discussions focusing on factors contributing to the high injury and death rate, and best practices for ensuring tower climber safety and preventin injuries and fatalities.



FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler is scheduled to make remarks.



The workshop will be held Oct. 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET at FCC headquarters, 445 12th Street, SW, Washington, D.C.