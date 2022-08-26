FanDuel to Launch FanDuel TV and FanDuel+

NEW YORK—The online gaming firm FanDuel Group has announced it is rebranding the TVG Network and relaunching it in September as FanDuel TV which will include a broadly distributed linear cable television network, and its new OTT platform to be known as FanDuel+.

The company is billing the September launch of FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ as the creation of the first linear/digital network dedicated to sports wagering content.

As part of the launch, FanDuel TV has announced that Kay Adams will headline the network with a live daily morning show five days per week. Adams, who previously served as a host of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network will host the show from FanDuel TV's Los Angeles studios each day at 11:00 am EDT.

FanDuel+ will be free to download for existing FanDuel customers with accounts on any of its sportsbook, casino, horse racing or daily fantasy platforms.

"FanDuel TV is the first network designed from the ground up to be watched by viewers with their phone in hand," said Mike Raffensperger, chief commercial officer, FanDuel. "We intend for FanDuel TV to sit at the intersection of live sports and interactive content and believe Kay is the best example of an on-air talent who can bring fans closer to the narratives of the games they care about most. Our goal is to provide fans compelling programming to watch and wager on in tandem with our mobile app."

FanDuel TV also announced that Pat McAfee and his team at PMI Network will be producing fresh new content as part of the network's weekly block of programming and that FanDuel TV has inked a programming agreement with Bill Simmons' The Ringer Network.

In addition, FanDuel's signature sports betting show More Ways to Win will continue to be hosted by former ESPN SportsCenter anchor Lisa Kerney bringing sports betting analysis and insight of the major sports leagues to viewers each week.

The company also said that it will air more than 3,000 hours of live sports, including international basketball and horse racing from its predecessor TVG Network.

"TVG has been the undisputed leader in the horse racing space for the past 20 years and the launch of FanDuel TV creates an exciting new platform for the next 20 years," added Raffensperger. "FanDuel TV and FanDuel+ will accelerate the renaissance racing is enjoying and repackage the sport for a new generation of mobile enabled fans, while also bringing new leagues and sports to the U.S. market. We plan to offer more live sports than any network in America."

FanDuel TV will be broadly distributed on linear television through the agreements TVG had with the industry's leading cable and satellite distributors including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DirectTV, DISH, Cox Communications, FuboTV, YouTubeTV, and Hulu.

FanDuel+ will also be widely available on direct-to-consumer OTT platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.