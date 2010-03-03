Facebook is a Friend of TV Networks

CYBERSPACE: Facebook users click through on more news links from television media sites then those associated with print, MinOnline says. According to metrics collected the week of Feb. 27 by Hitwise.com, the top beneficiary of Facebook news traffic included The Weather Channel, CNN, MSNBC and Fox News. People magazine made the prints cut. Others in the top 10 included Yahoo! News, Google News, topix, AccuWeather.com and the Drudge Report.



The traffic pattern was compared to that of Google News, which tends to be print heavy. The top 10 Google News-visited sites for the last week of February included The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Reuters, USA Today, The New York Daily News, The Huffington Post, CNN.com, ABCNews.com and BBC News.com.



MinOnline has more here. Hitwise metrics are here. Both refer to the Facebook traffic as tapping into “broadcast” media sites, but only AccuWeather is vicariously related to broadcasting. Technically, ABCNews.com is the only site directly related to a broadcast network.