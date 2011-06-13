Eyeheight introduces new loudness tools at Broadcast Asia
UK broadcast and post-production technology specialist Eyeheight is showing various new products at Broadcast Asia, including the KARMAudioAU plug-in for Apple's Final Cut editing system to perform offline scaling of an entire program file to match audio loudness to a target LKFS level. This applies uniform scaling to match the content with a predefined loudness target without affecting overall audio dynamic range or image position. KARMAudioAU then performs an eight-times oversampling true-peak analysis and corrects for true-peak overshoots.
On the hardware side, Eyeheight's new KA-2 loudness processor offers KARMAudioRT for real-time, unattended adaptive loudness and true-peak correction of stereo, 5.1 surround, dual stereo or dual 5.1 surround audio.
Eyeheight's new LE-2-K legaliser also utilises KARMAudioRT to combine flexible video gamut correction with loudness and true-peak processing for ultimate transmission compliance. Both products address the need for tighter control of audio levels during television transmissions, particularly the relative levels of programmes and interstitials.
