‘Extra’ HD transition delivers extra efficiency

Transitioning to HD means much more to TV stations, production facilities and post houses than higher resolution video, better audio and handling higher bandwidth signals.

For many, the transition to HD is an opportunity to cast off years of legacy workflow and commit fully to a file-based workflow. Such was the case with Telepictures Productions and production of its syndicated celebrity and entertainment news show “Extra.”

For “Extra,” Telepictures transitioned away from a Digital Betacam-based SDI/AES facility to an HD facility that gives show producers the same flexibility as online editors.

Jason Schroeder, an engineer with Telepictures, was responsible for driving the HD transition. In this podcast interview, Schroeder discusses how Telepictures took advantage of the HD transition to implement a more efficient workflow.