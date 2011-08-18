Experimental Licenses – Aug. 18, 2011



The FCC released three reports detailing experimental license actions beginning Feb. 1, 2011. The latest report, covering 6/1/11 to 7/1/11 includes some items likely to be of interest to readers:



•Alcatel-Lucent received license WF2XUR allowing use of TV bands 174-216 MHz and 470-698 MHz for lab testing of white space devices fixed and mobile in Murray Hill and Holmdel in Union County, NJ.

•Broadcasters using 2 GHz ENG channel 7 in Santa Ana (Orange County), California may be interested in a grant to Powerwave Technologies Inc allowing use of 2110-2155 MHz for testing LTE picocells.

•Stations with C-band downlinks in San Jose, CA may want to watch for interference from ETS Technologies WF2XUR allowing fixed use of 3700-4200 MHz for testing 4G backhaul.



For information on the older actions, see Experimental Actions granted 5/1/11 to 6/1/11 and Experimental Actions granted 2/1/11 to 4/1/11.



