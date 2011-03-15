EVS to unveil XT3 production server at NAB Show

EVS will introduce the XT3 production server, the third generation of its XT servers, at the 2011 NAB Show, April 11-14, in Las Vegas.

The XT3 offers a number of improvements to meet demanding live and near-live production requirements, including more supported audio and video channels, an increase of bit rates per video channel, a lower-scale chassis, implementation of new mixes on one-channel capabilities and the recording of up to two triple-speed SuperMotion feeds per server.

The new server is now available in two versions: a 6RU chassis supporting up to eight HD/SD channels, including six in and two out or six channels in 3-D/1080p mode; or a 4RU chassis supporting up to seven HD/SD channels or four channels in 3-D/1080p mode. The XT3 supports up to 96 audio tracks and can be configured in a range of natively supported video codecs without the needing to change hardware. The XT3 will be available in July.

See EVS at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C9508.

