EVS to show Xedio Flash news production package

At the 2011 NAB Show, EVS will introduce Xedio Flash, an integrated hardware and software system offering all-in-one newsroom capabilities.

Xedio Flash is a turnkey newsroom system part of EVS’ news and broadcast production solutions. This all-in-one production package is designed for small and regional newscasters looking for a plug-and-play toolkit for their tapeless news operations. The system, based on EVS Xedio technology, is optimized for production speed and easy integration with third-party systems. The entire newsroom production workflow fits into a single rack and includes two encoders for newsfeed ingest, ENG file import facilities, five Xedio CleanEdit advanced timeline editor licenses, an 18TB central storage along with media management and two Xedio players for instant playout without rendering. The basic configuration is scalable for more capacity.

The company said the introduction of Xedio Flash is to answer the requirements of midrange newsrooms seeking simple and efficient ways to speed up and secure their news production operations in a tapeless environment. The system combines the best of broadcast and IT technologies into a 16RU rack and includes ingest, production, editing, storage and playout.

Xedio Flash’s open architecture guarantees integration with craft editors such as Avid Media Composer and Apple Final Cut Pro as well as with any existing newsroom computer systems. Xedio Flash works with multiformat long GOP (including XDCAM and MPEG-2) and I-frame (including Avid DNxHD, DVCPR50 or HD) for SD/HD operations.