Evertz Launches Aspen Community Website

TORONTO—Evertz has announced it has a launched a new website for the ASPEN community. ASPEN stands for Adaptive Sample Picture ENcapsulation and was developed as an open framework to build IP facilities.

The ASPEN community includes companies Abekas, ChyronHego, Discovery Communications, Game Creek Video, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Limited Inc., NEP Group Inc., PacketStorm, Ross Video, Sony, Tektronix, Time Warner Cable Sportnet and Vizrt.

The ASPEN community website will provide updates on ASPEN development and deployment. Visit the website at www.aspen-community.com.