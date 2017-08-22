Evertz Gives UHD Support to New Love Nature Channel

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO—As Blue Ant Media launched its new Love Nature 4K linear TV channel in Canada, it relied on Evertz to provide UHD support.

Love Nature 4K TV uses Evertz’s advanced Mediator and OvertureRT Live technologies. Mediator provides a fully automated workflow, including content preparation, media asset management and playout automation. The OvertureRT Live 4K integrated playout engines under Mediator control.

The Love Nature 4K channel, which is now available, features the same channel line-up as the pre-existing HD channel.