European post-production agency cuts transport costs with Net Insight Nimbra

European post-production company VCC has cut its video contribution costs by 20 percent through use of Net Insight’s Nimbra transport system. The savings have resulted mainly from reduced time and travel costs associated with production of TV spots, commercials and other video material because the video can be transported more efficiently.

VCC has now increased the use of the Nimbra as part of its own expansion in northern Germany. VCC is also integrating its subsidiary Deli Pictures into the existing contribution network and implementing new network services such as SD-SDI, HD-SDI and real-time Ethernet services.

VCC first deployed the Nimbra platform in 2006 as part of a move to use optical technology for greater flexibility. Net Insight provides scalable transport solutions for broadcast and IP media, digital terrestrial TV, mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

