Euronews Enlists Help of Avid, Orad Graphic Products

PARIS—As part of its strategy to accelerate digital distribution to global platforms, Euronews recently installed the Avid Media Suite and Studio Suite systems to provide on-screen branding and live production graphics to its facilities in Lyon, France.

“By embracing Avid Everywhere the team can now create the engaging, high quality graphics that they need to ensure retention and growth of their audiences around the world,” said Ofir Benovici, senior director of broadcast products at Avid.

In addition, the 24/7 multimedia world news broadcaster also installed a Maestro enterprise graphic suite for an end-to-end graphics workflow for news programs, live events and on-screen branding for two channels from Euronews’ master control room. There is also a graphics playout system that comprises Maestro, 3DPlay and Powerall from Orad to feed graphics onto a video wall in the studio.

Euronews opened its Lyon facilities on Oct. 15. The broadcaster has also announced it plans on launching Africanews, the first pan-African multilingual news channel.