eTribez Labs Introduces Production Management Platform

LOS ANGELES and TEL AVIV—Israeli-based eTribez Labs has launched "eTribez Production Management," an end-to-end cloud-based production management platform.

Producers of original content for the entertainment, broadcast, promo and ad industries can use the platform to unify and synchronize every aspect of the production process with one centralized solution. Accessible from any device, the platform consists of complementary modules that communicate with each other, said eTribez Labs.

Designed for studio-level use, the platform is secure and ISO 27001 (information security standard) and SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) certified as well as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant.

Six modules will make up eTribez Production Management. The first one launched, Production Planning, enables a general timeline to be built, creates a day-to-day planning calendar and sets up a detailed shooting plan, breakdown, stripboard, call sheets, daily reports and time tracking, said eTribez Labs.

The five remaining modules, including Production Finance, Staffing & Crew Management, Scripted Casting & Cast Management, Resource Management and Scheduling, will be launched throughout the year, the company said.

Concurrent with the launch of the platform, the company announced it was expanding its U.S. presence. The company has named Ted Bookstaver as vice president, Client Relations, North America. Bookstaver, who will attend NATPE 2019 in Miami (Jan. 22-24), joins Diahnna Baxter, eTribez Labs’ Director, Client Relations, North America. Both will work out of the company’s Los Angeles office.

