ESPN Sets Up Studio in Manhattan

BRISTOL, CONN.—ESPN is taking up residency in lower Manhattan, as the sports network has announced that it has signed a multi-year agreement for a 19,000-square-foot-space within The Howard Hughes Corporation’s development at Pier 17, at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Cameras will start rolling at the new studio in spring 2018 and will be home for multiple studio shows, including radio, radio on TV, news hits and social segments. ESPN will also use the facilities roof and access to the pier for potential shoots. NEP will provide technical services and staffing.

“The Seaport District production facility is a state-of-the-art content factory that will allow us to produce differentiated studio content for both television and digital,” said Connor Schell, executive vice president, content, ESPN. “The flexible spaces, both indoor and outdoor, allow us to take advantage of all that New York City has to offer.”