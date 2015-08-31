ESPN Launches College Extra

BRISTOL, CONN.—Strike up the band and get ready to cheer your school’s fight song, as ESPN has announced the launch of a new college sports service, ESPN College Extra. The new service will deliver live college sports from FBS and FCS conferences, including football, basketball, baseball, softball and more, from ESPN3 to the TV.

The live broadcasts will be available for customers of AT&T Uverse, DirecTV, Bright House Networks, Cox, Time Warner Cable, Verizon FiOS and select NCTC members when the service launches on Sept. 5. Any additional providers will be announced at a later date.

All broadcasts will still be available on ESPN3 through WatchESPN.com, the WatchESPN app and streaming devices. Blackout and regionalization restrictions will still apply.

Here is the opening schedule for college football games on Sept. 5: