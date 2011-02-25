ESPN 3D Broadcasting 2011 NBA Finals



ESPN 3D’s programming schedule was recently expanded to include this year’s NBA Finals. The culmination of the professional basketball season, this will be the first 3D televised broadcast of the Finals.



The network’s NBA schedule includes five more season games, three NBA Playoffs rounds, three Western Conference Finals and all seven Finals games, which begin Thursday, June 2.



ESPN 3D’s first televised NBA game was Miami Heat at New York Knicks, December 17 2010.



The broadcast of a USC vs. Ohio State college football game in 2009 marked the official start of the network. ESPN 3D is scheduled to air more than 100 live events during its first full year of operation.



