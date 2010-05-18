ESPN 3D Announces World Cup Schedule

BRISTOL, CONN.: ESPN today announced the inaugural programming schedule for its new 3D channel launching this summer. ESPN 3D will sign on Friday, June 11 with coverage of the first of 25 games from the 2010 FIFA World Cup, with South Africa taking on Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



In all, the ESPN 3D schedule will feature teams from Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United States, throughout the month-long event, culminating with the FIFA World Cup Final Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. ESPN 3D will utilize a 3D world feed provided by and produced by FIFA for all 25 matches.



All 64 matches also will be aired live, in high definition, on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, with more than 50 matches televised live in Portuguese on ESPN Deportes. ESPN3.com, ESPN Mobile TV and ESPN International also will carry coverage.



Previously, ESPN 3D announced the new network would show the 2011 BCS National Championship game in Glendale, Ariz., as well as NBA, X Games 16, Winter X Games 15, college football and basketball.-- Deborah D. McAdams



ESPN 3D 2010 FIFA World Cup Schedule:



Date

Time (all ET)

Match

Fri, June 11

9:30 a.m.

South Africa vs. Mexico

Sat, June 12

9:30 a.m.

Argentina vs. Nigeria

Sun, June 13

2 p.m.

Germany vs. Australia

Mon, June 14

7 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Denmark

Tues, June 15

2 p.m.

Brazil vs. North Korea

Wed, June 16

9:30 a.m.

Spain vs. Switzerland

Thurs, June 17

7 a.m.

Argentina vs. South Korea

Fri, June 18

9:30 a.m.

Slovenia vs. United States

Sat, June 19

7 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Japan

Sun, June 20

2 p.m.

Brazil vs. Ivory Coast

Mon, June 21

2 p.m.

Spain vs. Honduras

Tues, June 22

2 p.m.

Nigeria vs. South Korea

Wed, June 23

2 p.m.

Ghana vs. Germany

Thurs, June 24

9:30 a.m.

Slovakia vs. Italy

Fri, June 25

9:30 a.m.

Portugal vs. Brazil

Sun, June 27

2 p.m.

Round of 16 match

Mon, June 28

9:30 a.m.

Round of 16 match

2 p.m.

Round of 16 match

Fri, July 2

2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Sat, July 3

9:30 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Sat, July 3

2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Tues, July 6

2 p.m.

Semifinals

Wed, July 7

2 p.m.

Semifinals

Sat, July 10

2 p.m.

3rd place match

Sun, July 11

2 p.m.

Finals