ESPN 3D Announces World Cup Schedule
BRISTOL, CONN.: ESPN today announced the inaugural programming schedule for its new 3D channel launching this summer. ESPN 3D will sign on Friday, June 11 with coverage of the first of 25 games from the 2010 FIFA World Cup, with South Africa taking on Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.
In all, the ESPN 3D schedule will feature teams from Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United States, throughout the month-long event, culminating with the FIFA World Cup Final Sunday, July 11 at 2 p.m. ESPN 3D will utilize a 3D world feed provided by and produced by FIFA for all 25 matches.
All 64 matches also will be aired live, in high definition, on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC, with more than 50 matches televised live in Portuguese on ESPN Deportes. ESPN3.com, ESPN Mobile TV and ESPN International also will carry coverage.
Previously, ESPN 3D announced the new network would show the 2011 BCS National Championship game in Glendale, Ariz., as well as NBA, X Games 16, Winter X Games 15, college football and basketball.-- Deborah D. McAdams
ESPN 3D 2010 FIFA World Cup Schedule:
Date
Time (all ET)
Match
Fri, June 11
9:30 a.m.
South Africa vs. Mexico
Sat, June 12
9:30 a.m.
Argentina vs. Nigeria
Sun, June 13
2 p.m.
Germany vs. Australia
Mon, June 14
7 a.m.
Netherlands vs. Denmark
Tues, June 15
2 p.m.
Brazil vs. North Korea
Wed, June 16
9:30 a.m.
Spain vs. Switzerland
Thurs, June 17
7 a.m.
Argentina vs. South Korea
Fri, June 18
9:30 a.m.
Slovenia vs. United States
Sat, June 19
7 a.m.
Netherlands vs. Japan
Sun, June 20
2 p.m.
Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
Mon, June 21
2 p.m.
Spain vs. Honduras
Tues, June 22
2 p.m.
Nigeria vs. South Korea
Wed, June 23
2 p.m.
Ghana vs. Germany
Thurs, June 24
9:30 a.m.
Slovakia vs. Italy
Fri, June 25
9:30 a.m.
Portugal vs. Brazil
Sun, June 27
2 p.m.
Round of 16 match
Mon, June 28
9:30 a.m.
Round of 16 match
2 p.m.
Round of 16 match
Fri, July 2
2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Sat, July 3
9:30 a.m.
Quarterfinals
Sat, July 3
2 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Tues, July 6
2 p.m.
Semifinals
Wed, July 7
2 p.m.
Semifinals
Sat, July 10
2 p.m.
3rd place match
Sun, July 11
2 p.m.
Finals
