ESL Upgrades With Studio Technologies’ Model 214 Announcer’s Console

COLOGNE, GERMANY—Much like one of Super Mario’s mushrooms does, Studio Technologies’ Model 214 Announcer’s Console has been added to ESL to upgrade its services. The e-sports company, which produces and broadcasts video games tournaments globally, has announced it recently upgraded much of its equipment, including the addition of the Dante-enabled Model 214.

One of three Dante-enabled consoles from Studio Technologies, the Model 214 is designed to serve as the audio control for announcers, commentators and production personnel. The unit can integrate on-air talkback and cue audio signal routing in a single tabletop system. The system can be powered by an Ethernet connection with Power-over-Ethernet or external 12-volt DC power source.

The Model 214 allows ESL to use a network switch and plug an Ethernet cable into each announcer console, then route everything through a computer, according to ESL audio engineer Ben Cochran. Other features of the system include changeable mic pre-amp gain and power-entry connections.

Studio Technologies is a provider of video, audio and fiber-optic products for the audio and broadcast markets.