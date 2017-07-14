Ericsson to Distribute QYOU Content Globally

TORONTO, DUBLIN & LOS ANGELES—Ericsson and QYOU Media have struck a distribution agreement that will see Ericsson’s Unified Delivery Network ecosystem carry QYOU’s curated online video content. Established in 2016, Ericsson’s UDN is an alternative to traditional content delivery networks that is designed to help service providers, content providers and IPTV providers offer optimized delivery of OTT services and high-quality video content.

Ericsson will deliver QYOU content through UDN to existing customers, while also offering QYOU content programming to Ericsson’s service provider customer base. In addition, Ericsson will also distribute the QYOU app on connected TVs and set-top boxes. There will also be a provision for QYOU to add localized content to new connected devices and new markets.

QYOU is a curator of “best-of-web” video, with a particular focus programming that appeals to the millennial audience.