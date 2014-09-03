Envivio Introduces Nuage Software as a Service

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF.—Envivio has launched Envivio Nuage, a fully virtualized cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) video solution. Envivio Nuage is designed to manage content for video service and content providers, from content acquisition to the consumer, on any screen. Envivio Nuage supports live linear and on-demand video, and operates as a service on private, operator-owned networks, on the public cloud, or in hybrid environments.

The SaaS video solution consolidates Envivio’s Muse, Halo and Guru video processing, delivery and personalization software into a cloud-based solution. The products, which handle video processing, encryption, packaging, storage, distribution and network management, support a range of video streaming formats and DRM technologies, HEVC, H.264, and MPEG-2 standards, and feature personal TV applications such as time shifting, Catch-Up TV, Start-Over TV, nPVR, Follow Me TV, and targeted advertising, plus blackout, ad insertion, subtitling and just-in-time packaging. Live linear and on-demand content can be simultaneously delivered to OTT platforms such as Apple TV, XBox, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS/Android tablets, and smart TVs.



“This expansion of our portfolio allows us to offer the virtualized video solution in a service providers’ privately owned cloud, a public cloud, or a combination of both," said Arnaud Perrier, vice president, Strategy and Corporate Development for Envivio. "This gives operators the flexibility they need to launch or scale multi-screen video services using the efficiencies and elasticity of the cloud, with fast time-to-market, seamless end-to-end integration, and employing a pay-as-you-grow OPEX model. With Nuage, we can enable the next Netflix or ESPN.com in 30 days or less.”