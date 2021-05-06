Entertainment Industry Foundation Creates Diversity Jobs Program

LOS ANGELES—The Entertainment Industry Foundation has announced a new program with the designated purpose of increasing the number of underrepresented candidates in entry-level TV and film production jobs, called the EIF Careers Program. Variety first reported the story.

The EIF Careers Program is being done in partnership with Crewie, a hiring platform for entertainment professionals. While its initial focus is on production jobs, EIF says that it plans to include entry-level corporate and administrative roles as well in the future.

“We are in a unique position to support entry-level talent in building a solid foundation for a long career in entertainment, and we are excited to provide a solution that supports increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the industry,” EIF CEO and President Nicole Sexton said.

EIF Careers Program plans to provide more than just entry assistance, saying that it will build long-term pathways for candidates to have sustainable Hollywood careers. It will also provide access to resources and professional networks.