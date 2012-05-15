Ensequence Secures $26 Million



NEW YORK: Ensequence, which provides multiplatform interactive services for TV networks and distributors, said it secured commitments for a $25,994,279 investment that will help “accelerate its expansion into mobile and connected TV.” The funding round was led by Myrian Capital, a venture and capital management firm chaired by Mike Mathile and affiliated with the Mathile family.



Ensequence also announced the addition of a new board member: Jim Stengel, former global marketing officer at Procter & Gamble, CEO of The Jim Stengel Co. consulting firm and member of Myrian Capital’s advisory board.



The company’s customers include such as NBCUniversal, MTV Networks, Showtime Networks, Turner Broadcasting, HBO, and service providers Comcast, Dish Network, Time Warner and Verizon. Also, advertisers use Ensequence’s platform to create interactive experiences for brands including Ford, Geico, Jeep, Neutrogena, Nike, Toyota and Visa.





