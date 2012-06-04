ENI Asia chooses PlayBox Technology

ENI Media Asia PTE Ltd, a Korean company that provides a one-stop playout service, has installed a PlayBox Technology playout system at its premises in Singapore. This is now being used to broadcast The Football Channel on the Uplink platform.

The Football Channel provides coverage from top football leagues around the globe, including the Spanish Primera Liga, the German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and the Brazilian League.

The PlayBox Technology system comprises a fully redundant playout system, currently operating in SD, being HD Ready, with two AirBox and TitleBox servers, one each for backup, six Ingest stations, PlayBox MAM, a CaptureBox, NAS shared storage, SafeBox, LTO 4 archiving system, media flow management and ListBox in goal.