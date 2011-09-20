EndPlay, Scripps go mobile simulcast

EndPlay's Web content management service will now be launched by E.W. Scripps and go out to nine major U.S. markets. This new alliance will enable local broadcasters to stream simulcast content and programming out to a wide range of tablets, mobile TV devices and smart phones.

EndPlay scales directly according to the user's device. It supports major protocols such as Flash and HTML 5, as well as native media plays on each specific device. Covering a range of playback options catered to the user's receiver unit, it ensures that the consumer will get a quality experience, one tailored directly to their mobile device. EndPlay incorporated intelligent rendering so that the signal is compatible and optimized for the targeted mobile operating system.

Scripps' use of EndPlay also now allows advanced analytics, with full support for Adobe Omniture. Now advanced tracking and TV audience demographics can be charted and analyzed, with detailed information on who is watching what and for how long. The rollout starts this month and will include the markets and stations Baltimore, WMAR; Detroit, WXYZ; Phoenix, KNXV; and Cleaveland, WEWS. The launch will cover major device and OS manufacturers Apple iOS, Research in Motion Blackberry and Google Android. One of the best new features of this union is that through EndPlay, E.W. Scripps will now have access to user opt-in text messages as well as mobile alerts, a compelling option for deploying breaking news, special live events, weather updates as well as contests and promotions.