Encompass acquires TIBA Satellite Services

Encompass Digital Media, has purchased TIBA Satellite Services S.A. (“TIBA”). With its main operations in Buenos Aires, Argentina, TIBA is the premier provider of outsourced channel origination and transmission services in Latin America, which is one of the fastest growing television markets in the world.

“We have had the privilege of getting to know the team at TIBA over the last few years while both competing and collaborating for a number of shared clients. It is a fantastic team running a top-notch facility and providing a superior level of service,” said Simon Bax, Chief Executive Officer for Encompass.

“This combination further enhances our world-class management team and strengthens Encompass’ position as a leading global provider of mission-critical network origination and transmission services.”

TIBA provides a wide range of services for a number of major global clients including FOX, Disney, ESPN, DIRECTV and Turner. Services include content management (ingest, storage, editing and transcoding); channel origination and transmission; non-linear video distribution to multiple digital platforms; the sales of satellite capacity; equipment provisioning; and a 24/7/365 help desk for cable headends across the continent. In total, TIBA handles more than140 channels broadcast into Pan Latin America.