ENCO Integrates ChatGPT AI into its Platform

NOVI, Mich.—ENCO is introducing two new ChatGPT-inspired solutions for the 2023 NAB Show. The new AI products—AITrack and ENCO-GPT, leverage the ChatGPT model to generate language responses from text-based queries added to automated TV and radio production workflows.

ENCO President Ken Frommert says the solutions are ready for use. “AI can be thoughtfully integrated into products like AITrack and ENCO-GPT that solve problems and create new opportunities for broadcasters today,” he said. “It is quick to rollout, free of labor-intensive integrations and fully functional for automated broadcast production workflows.”

AITrack integrates with ENCO’s DAD radio automation system to generate and insert voice tracks between songs. That might include identifying the song and artist of the previous song, introducing upcoming songs, communicating station IDs, or providing localized news and weather. Users can adjust the length of each automated voice track, and AITrack leverages CHAT-GPT and synthetic voice engines to produce natural-sounding, engaging content between songs.

ENCO-GPT simplifies copy creation within TV and radio broadcasts and program streams, according to the company. ENCO-GPT automatically creates ad copy on behalf of sponsors. For example, a producer can leverage ENCO-GPT to produce audio content for an auto dealership that committed to a recent media buy without producing their own ad content. ENCO-GPT ingests text from the producer with details on an upcoming special sale, with highly accurate, immediate turnaround of synthetic speech that is ready to air.

ENCO-GPT can also summarize news stories to fit a specific run time in a broadcast schedule by condensing a lengthy written news article into a few sentences, or inject breaking news updates within live ad breaks.

Frommert sees an opportunity to go bigger with both solutions, especially in the case of ENCO-GPT. “We see opportunities to convert a morning or afternoon drive radio show into a short-form podcast, or summarize an 11pmlocal news program for the TV station’s website,” said Frommert. “ENCO-GPT offers a compelling glimpse into the future of content repurposing by summarizing long-form segments into smaller bites. It offers our customers a seamless way to publish content in diverse forms.”

ENCO has also built a virtual production studio on its NAB booth using real-time compositing tools from Unreal Engine-based Qimera, one of several ENCO partners on the booth along with Benztown, NewsBoss and StreamGuys. The virtual set will leverage augmented reality graphics to call attention to products from ENCO and its partners while inviting users to step inside the Qimera VR/AR/XR/MR universe.

ENCO will be in Booth W1743 in the West Hall of the LVCC during the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19.