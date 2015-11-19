Emerson College Installs Grass Valley Gear for Studio Production

MONTREAL—The Tufte Performance and Production Center at Emerson College in Boston recently upgraded its television production studio with the acquisition of Grass Valley’s LDX cameras and Karrera K-Frame S-series switchers. The equipment will be used to support student production of educational, sports and long-form programs.

LDX 86

The LDX cameras, which include four LDX 86 WorldCam and four LDX 80 Flex cameras, are currently being used in the Di Bona Family Television Studio at 1080p60 and in Teaching Studio B at 720p60. The Karrera K-Frame S-series switchers, featuring both a 3 M/E and 2 M/E switcher, offer students mid-range switcher performance. All equipment can be upgraded to UHD/4K, HDR, WCG and HFR capabilities.

This is the latest Grass Valley equipment installation at Emerson; its Journalism Production Center previously installed GV products, including the Kaledio-X mulitviewer.