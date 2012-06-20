Elgato to Develop Dyle TV Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES: Elgato and Dyle announced that Elgato’s EyeTV Mobile TV accessory and its EyeTV application will be certified as Dyle-enabled. EyeTV users will be able to watch encrypted, live TV broadcasts from Dyle partner stations along with unencrypted mobile TV from other broadcasters. Dyle TV is the mobile DTV programming brand developed by broadcasters belonging to the Mobile Content Venture.



MCV intends to launch Dyle on 90 stations in 35 markets this year. The Elgato receivers are intended to be ready for the market this year as well.



MCV stations include those belonging to Belo, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett, Hearst, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek, ION, LIN, Telemundo, Univision and Raycom. Network members include Fox, ION, ABC, CBS, Univision, NBC and Telemundo.