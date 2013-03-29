Editware to Introduce DiVA at NAB 2013

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF. —Editware’s new DiVA provides more accessible and affordable nonlinear editing functions and server control. DiVA incorporates many of Editware’s Fastrack hybrid editing and server control capabilities with user-friendly control via keyboard, mouse and/or touch screen.



The DiVA keyboard has every function clearly indicated on keycaps without hidden CTL and ALT functions. Also, a new graphical user interface is usable for every keyboard operation via mouse or touch screen. The GUI includes groups of functions positional anywhere on the screen allowing users the ability to set up their own grouping to best support their workflow.



DiVA’s native control applications, via Ethernet, of Harmonic Omneon and Spectrum, Grass Valley K2 and Summit, and EVS servers provide enhanced non-linear editing functions. Editing control for most other broadcast industry servers is supported using the VDCP control protocol. DiVA also controls up to eight serial devices, including VTRS, switchers, mixers, and effects devices through RS-422.



DiVA’s software-only version with server control is available for as little as $2,900. Additional options include a multi-port serial card and video capture cards, a dedicated keyboard and jogger control panel. A DiVA system can be built by the user on a separately sourced computer, or provided as a turn-key system from Editware.



