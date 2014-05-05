Edited RTI Ships AD-4x and AD-8x

SHAKOPEE, MINN. — RTI announced that its next-generation AD-4x and AD-8x audio distribution systems are now shipping. The 4x4 and 8x8 units come with built-in Ethernet for two-way control and feedback over the LAN, as well as new Web-based interfaces for simple configuration via any Ethernet-enabled device.



The AD-4x and AD-8x provide switching, amplification, and distribution functions for whole-house or facility-wide audio. Containing both a matrix switching pre-amp and a built-in 25 watt-per-channel Cool Power amplifier, the units have four and eight local audio source inputs, respectively, that can be further enhanced with remote audio sources. Tight integration with RTI control systems provides two-way control of audio sources in addition to current status information, such as the selected source, volume level, and tone control settings that are available for each zone.



Up to eight AD-4x and AD-8x units can be stacked for a maximum of 64 output zones. The audio distribution systems feature pre-outputs for the connection of amplifiers — including RTI's four-channel CP-450 and 16-channel CP-1650 — to add more power and speaker outputs. To simplify operation, the units' Web interface allows multiple zones in a larger room or area to be grouped as a single zone for source selection and volume control.The units are suitable for rackmount or free-standing installations. Access to audio and control of remote sources is clean and simple using the RSP1 accessory wall plate and a single Cat-5 cable.



The AD-4x and AD-8x are available now at MSRPs of $899 and $1,799, respectively.