Editec validates I-MOVIX loyalty

UK broadcast production and hire specialist Editec has placed additional orders for multiple I-MOVIX SprintCam ultra-slow motion systems, making Editec's SprintCam fleet the largest in Europe.

Editec has supplied SprintCam systems to broadcasters in the UK since the product line was launched in 2008, working with key players on ultra-slow motion coverage of events in the UK and Europe including darts, Formula 1 racing, Hickstead show jumping, boxing, Premiere League football, the Heineken Cup and international rugby, Cartier Polo Finals, and the Red Bull Air Race.

The latest addition to the SprintCam range, the Phantom-powered SprintCam Vvs HD, operates at frame rates up to 2700 fps in 1080i50 or up to 5800 fps in 720p60 (more than 200 times slower than live action), with instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality.

Editec offers the SprintCam system in the UK, with full hire and support service.