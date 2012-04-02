EBU gets rights for 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups

Members of the EBU (European Broadcasting Union) will be able to provide Free To Air coverage of at least the next three football world cups, following agreement for exclusive media rights with FIFA.

The new FIFA/EBU deal covers rights for 37 countries in Europe and represents a significant extension of the current contractual arrangements for the next 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The result is that nearly 40 EBU Members will provide substantial FTA coverage of most matches in the next three FIFA World Cups including 2014 in Brazil, 2018 in Russia, and 2022 in Qatar.