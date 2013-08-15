EbonyLife TV adds PlayBox automated workflow

EbonyLife TV has chosen a complete broadcast system from PlayBox Technology to support what the broadcasting company’s founder calls a “no-hassle” automation workflow for a new channel transmitting in HD by direct satellite to subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa.

The installation includes ingest, storage, content management, channel branding and playout automation using PlayBox Technology’s flagship AirBox and TitleBox servers. EbonyLife TV is based at Studio Tinapa, Nigeria’s ultra-modern ‘Nollywood’ movie production center at Calabar in Cross River State.



According to EbonyLife TV founder Mo Abudu, the facility’s production staff likes the system’s fast and logical user interface and the technical management team appreciates the system’s reliability.”

The solution is protected from failure thanks to redundant PlayBox Technology servers, he added.