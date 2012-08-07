Earthworks releases WL40V microphone

Earthworks (www.earthworksaudio.com), a company founded by audio pioneer David Blackmer (the inventor of the dbx noise reduction system), recently announced that its new wireless vocal microphone, the WL40V, is now shipping.

Featuring a capsule head with a three-ring, bulls-eye connector, the WL40V can be interchanged with any screw-on style handheld transmitters that recive a 31.3 mm/pitch 1.0 mm.

Known for building microphones designed for specific musical instruments that are favored by some of the most well-known artists and engineers in the industry, Earthworks maintains that the hypercardiod, polar pattern WL40V has an extended frequency response and levels of clarity and detail that will require little or no eq.