DXG offers small 3-D acquisition

DXG is now offering a consumer-level DXG-321 compact camera, which allows users to record SD video and still images in either 2-D or 3-D. A flip-out 3.2in LCD screen works as a monitor during recording, but the company also includes a 7in LCD display that shows 3-D content without requiring special glasses.

The 3-D camcorder uses side-by-side lenses to capture images from two different perspectives. Stills are captured in resolutions up to 5 megapixels, while videos are saved in AVI format on an SD card.