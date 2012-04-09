DVB-T2 rolls out in Ukraine with Harris

Harris Corporation’s Selenio media convergence platform is helping Zeonbud launch its national DVB-T2 broadcast network in the Ukraine. This is a turnkey DVB-T2 video headend solution for Zeonbud, which was awarded four DVB-T2 multiplex licenses to deliver 32 channels on a national or local basis. The licenses will allow Zeonbud to deliver digital terrestrial television (DTT) to 95 percent of the country.

Featuring the Harris Selenio media convergence platform at its core, the national video headend system will facilitate broadcast content distribution via satellite from the city of Kiev to 167 transmitters across the country. Selenio is a centralized video head end for DVB-T2 video processing and networking, as opposed to a traditional headend solution using multiple boxes for different functions. Launched in 2011, Selenio has a 3RU modular chassis with 14 hot-swappable slots that can combine multiple workflow functions in a broadcast or new media environment.