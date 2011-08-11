DV Expo: Working with Large-Sensor Cameras



We're continuing to expand and add to our action-packed DV Expo conference schedule.



Our latest? Working With Large-Sensor Cameras led by Ned Soltz.



At this all-day session, you'll examine whether large-sensor cameras are appropriate for every shooting situation and you'll learn how to take full advantage of their capabilities while being cognizant of their limitations. You'll also get a look at the Panasonic AF-100, Sony PMW-F3, Sony NXCAM FS100 and RED EPIC and be able to compare them in terms of image quality, operation, features and data management.



The session takes place on Wednesday, September 21 from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM. Register here before August 31st to get the special early bird rate of $195 ($245 after Aug. 31).



-- Digital Video



