DutchView Infostrada Cloud Production Platform Incorporates Lawo Systems

RASTATT, GERMANY—With DutchView Infostrada’s Cloud Production platform, Dutch TV has been able to air live multi-camera broadcasts using cloud-based technology. In order to achieve a system that could do this, DutchView commissioned German-based audio and video equipment manufacturer Lawo to offer an IP-based video and audio production platform for flexible and efficient workflows.

Lawo audio and video systems are being used for DutchView Infostrada's live, cloud-based multi-camera broadcasts

Using Lawo’s IP-based video, audio and routing equipment, the Cloud Production infrastructure is centrally controlled by the Virtual Studio Manager. The set-up comprises of V_remote4 IP routers, DALLIS I/O systems and A_mic8 analog-to-IP audio interfaces. All video streams are furnished as uncompressed SMPTE 2022-6/-7; audio streams use the AES67-compliant RAVENNA protocol.

DutchView can now also use Lawo stageboxes to handle video/audio I/O and processing using an IP network. All connections use DutchView Infostrada’s proprietary fiber-optic network to connect to its data center. The Cloud Production suites then provide control over the production process.