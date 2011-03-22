Dutch Football Goes HD with Grass Valley



Netherlands football broadcaster Eredivisie Live recently migrated their production workflow to HD with hardware from Grass Valley.



The channel is hosted at Technicolor’s Media Park facility and powered by Grass Valley K2 Summit media servers, K2 production clients and a K2 SAN. Technicolor built a playout suite and provides tech facilities and support for live broadcast and Video on Demand.



Grass Valley hardware was reportedly chosen for its flexibility, power and value over the long-term. “We like the K2 Summit because it is a very reliable piece of machinery representing excellent value for money,” said Jurriaan Wittenberg, systems architect at Technicolor, Netherlands. “We already use the K2 Summit in the multi-channel playout suite we run on behalf of Dutch public broadcaster NPO. It has proved itself in scalability, flexibility, and file handling.”



Eredivisie Live debuted in 2008 after winning the rights to broadcast the Eredivisie, the Dutch Premier League of football, as well as the UEFA Europa League and English FA Cup games. The channel is centered around European football and programming is dedicated to live matches, with highlights, documentaries and commentary filling the time between.



