DSG provides Scandinavian support

For its World Cup coverage, Danish broadcaster TV 2|Danmark used a master control room system built by Danmon Systems Group (DSG).



The system was fully tested in Denmark prior to being delivered in flight cases to Soccer City in Johannesburg. It was operated on-site by staff from the broadcaster and remotely supervised by DSG support staff.



“The (master control room) provides full overview of signals received from the (international broadcast center) and allows monitoring of outgoing signals fed to Scandinavia,” said Henrik Frederiksen, production executive of sports production at TV 2|Danmark.



The master control room comprised two test positions and monitoring facilities for all outgoing signals plus test signal generation and signal-conversion processors.



The equipment list included Miranda routing, multiviewers and conversion; L-S-B router control; HP servers; Tektronix test equipment; Genelec loudspeakers; and picture monitors from NEC and Ikegami. A VTR pool was available for recording, signal conversion and playback. Outgoing signals were synchronized and some feeds were downconverted before being forwarded to the EBU network. Adjacent to the control room were three operations rooms shared by Canal 9, TV 2|Danmark, TV2 and TV3 Norway and SVT.