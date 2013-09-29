DSAT Cinema commits to IDC SuperFlex Pro Video Receivers

DSAT Cinema has committed to ordering more than 1000 International Datacasting SuperFlex Pro Video Receivers. The multiyear deal calls for the receivers to be installed throughout Europe.

DSAT Cinema is the Eutelsat and dcinex joint venture company specializing in satellite delivery of films and live events. Since its inception last year, DSAT Cinema has used IDC’s end-to-end technology systems to deliver more than 300 films and 50 live broadcasts, from locations that include New York's Metropolitan Opera, Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre and the Royal Opera House in London.

IDC’s SuperFlex Pro Video XTR Receiver is an integrated, one-box system. The IDC receiver integrates with DSAT Cinema’s existing IDC headend equipment in France and Italy. This compact receiver includes a video decoder, file receiver and storage in one device. All IDC receivers are controlled from the DSAT Cinema network operations center to ensure fast and secure delivery of the content.