Dr. Giles Wilson to focus on “Delivering the Future” at SMPTE Forum

Dr. Giles Wilson, the head of technology for the TV solution area at Ericsson, will join a panel of industry leaders to discuss new media technologies at the SMPTE Forum on Emerging Media Technologies, May 13-15, 2012, in Geneva.

Wilson will take part in the forum panel “Delivering the Future,” which will focus on key technology enablers, such as digital compression, IP-based content distribution and mobile delivery networks, as well as UHDTV, next-generation S3D and cloud storage.

Wilson’s role at Ericsson spans digital TV, HDTV, VOD, IPTV, mobile TV, the connected home and content management.

Other executive presenters at the SMPTE Forum include those from ATSC, BSkyB, Cisco, EBU, Fraunhofer IIS, Grass Valley, IBM, MPEG, NHK, Sony and others.



