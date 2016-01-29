DPP Launches UHD Standard

LONDON—The Digital Production Partnership (DPP) has revealed a new technical standard for the delivery of Ultra High Definition (UHD) programs.

The Technical Standards Supplement for the delivery of UHD Programs is the first future-focused delivery standard to be announced by the DPP. It builds on the existing HD delivery standard, and is designed to help minimize the challenges to the industry when adopting the new UHD format.

