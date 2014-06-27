DP Glen Kantziper Shoots With Panasonic AJ-PX270 P2 HD Handheld

NEWARK, N.J.—Glen Kantziper, owner and operator of KPSR, Inc. in Greensboro, N.C., purchased an AJ-PX270 camcorder, Panasonic’s first P2 HD handheld with AVC-Ultra recording, as soon as it became available this spring. Since then, he has used the PX270 on many of the wide-ranging corporate and broadcast assignments that are the foundation of his production company.



Kantziper has provided professional field production support to broadcast clients such as ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN, as well as to corporations such as Hanesbrands and the VF Corp. Over the past several weeks, he has utilized the PX270 to shoot extensive green screen work for Hanesbrands (Maidenform, Champion); an interview for the U.S. Army’s web series, “Starting Strong”; a segment for Al Jazeera America’s investigative show, “The System”; and a workplace violence awareness video for Piedmont Natural Gas. Kantziper also used the PX270 to shoot what turned out to be one of the last interviews with the late poet/performer Maya Angelou, footage that will be used as part of a planned documentary about her life and work.



Kantziper is a veteran Panasonic shooter, having purchased, years ago, an AG-HVX200 P2 HD handheld, then upgraded to an AG-HPX250, which he continues to use. He also owns an AG-AF100 micro four thirds imager camera. He has combined the PX270 and his older camcorders on three-camera shoots.