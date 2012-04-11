Don Sperling: Super Bowl New York Giants find success combining webstreaming, social media

Webstreaming is opening the door for video producers to reach audiences in new ways, and when combined with social media, like Facebook, Twitter and Google+, the pair develops a synergy that strengthens viewer engagement beyond what would be available on TV alone.

One organization that found out just how much can be accomplished by combining the two is the NFL’s New York Giants. In the week leading up to the team’s Super Bowl XLVI victory, the Giants held a social media night during which the team webstreamed players live from Indianapolis responding to comments submitted via Twitter and a special Google+ hangout. Response was overwhelmingly positive.

The person responsible for that social media night as well as the rest of the organization’s media production is Don Sperling, New York Giants vice president and executive producer. In this podcast interview, Sperling talks about how the team is leveraging webstreaming and social media, the online experience of fans, and where the organization goes from here.